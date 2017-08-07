Taylor Swift, Radio Host Avoid Each Other As Jury Selection Begins

DENVER (AP) – Taylor Swift and a former radio host aren’t looking at each other in court as jury selection proceeds in their lawsuits involving a groping claim.
David Mueller, wearing a dark suit, sat Monday at the plaintiff’s table with his back turned to Swift, who sat at a nearby table with her mother, Andrea Swift, and their attorneys.
Mueller often appeared to be reading documents as the judge questioned prospective jurors in the dueling lawsuits.
Swift watched the proceedings closely, occasionally conferring with her counsel.
Mueller sued Swift, claiming she and her team falsely accused him of groping her during a photo-taking session before a 2013 concert.
He says Swift’s team told Mueller’s bosses at a country music station, and he was fired from his DJ position.
Swift countersued Mueller, claiming she was sexually assaulted.