Willie Calhoun Off To Powerful Start With Rangers Triple-A Club

By Josh Clark
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – If Willie Calhoun’s first five games with the Round Rock Express are any indication of the major league career he’ll have … the Texas Rangers will be extremely happy they got him in return for Yu Darvish.
Calhoun has homered four times in five games with the Express, including a two home run game in a 5-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday night.
The second-baseman/left fielder has five hits in his first 20 at-bats since being acquired by Texas.
Calhoun, the main piece to move to Texas in the Darvish trade, is known to be an offensive threat. Prior to his arrival in Round Rock, Calhoun was hitting .302 with 23 home runs and 67 RBI in 364 at-bats at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
If Calhoun keeps this up it may not be long before you see him launching home runs into the right field seats at Globe Life Park.
In addition to Calhoun, the Los Angeles Dodgers sent minor league pitcher A.J. Alexy and minor league shortstop Brendon Davis to Texas.