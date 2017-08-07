CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Willie Calhoun Off To Powerful Start With Rangers Triple-A Club

August 7, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: L.A. Dodgers, MLB, Round Rock Express, Texas Rangers, Willie Calhoun, Yu Darvish

By Josh Clark 

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – If Willie Calhoun’s first five games with the Round Rock Express are any indication of the major league career he’ll have … the Texas Rangers will be extremely happy they got him in return for Yu Darvish.

Calhoun has homered four times in five games with the Express, including a two home run game in a 5-4 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday night.

The second-baseman/left fielder has five hits in his first 20 at-bats since being acquired by Texas.

Calhoun, the main piece to move to Texas in the Darvish trade, is known to be an offensive threat. Prior to his arrival in Round Rock, Calhoun was hitting .302 with 23 home runs and 67 RBI in 364 at-bats at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

If Calhoun keeps this up it may not be long before you see him launching home runs into the right field seats at Globe Life Park.

In addition to Calhoun, the Los Angeles Dodgers sent minor league pitcher A.J. Alexy and minor league shortstop Brendon Davis to Texas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch