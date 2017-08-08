Mom Makes Splash With Back-To-School Facebook Post

NEAR SALEM, Alabama (CBSDFW.COM) – “Happy first day of school everyone,” Jena Willingham shared with the world via Facebook on Monday.

Little did she know her cute photo of her relaxing on a float in her pool with a drink in hand, flanked outside the pool by her three kids with their backpacks, would go viral!

The post piled up 200 of its 4,000-plus likes in less than an hour, Willingham wrote in a comment on her post.

The Columbus, Georgia Ledger-Enquirer talked to Willingham who said she had no idea her fun picture would reach so many people.

“I can’t believe it,” she told the newspaper. “It has been crazy.”

One person posted on Willingham’s Facebook page, “Jena you are this year’s “Chewbacca Mom”!! Congratulations on a great picture and in blowing up the internet!!”