Cowboys Dak Prescott Is ‘Forced’ To Idolize Roger Staubach

OXNARD (105.3 The Fan) – Roger Staubach “forced’’ Dak Prescott to idolize him.

“He’s a guy that I like to watch, and look at over his whole life and everything that he’s done, from being in the military to serving our country to playing this great game and the businessman that he is,” Prescott said Tuesday after the Dallas Cowboys morning walkthrough at training camp in Oxnard, Calif. “He’s somebody that you’re kind of forced to idolize.’’

So there’s no coercion on the part of Staubach, one of the legendary QBs — and people — of all time. There is simply admiration from Dak, the second-year QB, who is aware of the Tony Romo legacy, the Troy Aikman legacy, and the Staubach legacy.

Prescott, by the way, was drafted in the fourth round last year in part because he exhibited “Roger-like’’ traits. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes to tell the story of Roger advising the Cowboy to “get you somebody the team will follow. That’s the big thing.’”

In Prescott, the Cowboys certainly have someone they can follow.

And in Staubach, Dak himself has the same thing.

“Any chance I get to just talk to him,’’ Dak said, “it’s special to me.”

