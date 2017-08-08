Dennis Smith Jr. Signs Deal With Under Armour

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. has signed an endorsement deal with Under Armour.

According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, the deal could pay him as much as $6 million over the next three years.

“I am definitely excited to be a part of team Under Armour as I get ready to go into [training] camp for my rookie year,” Smith Jr. said. “Under Armour is an explosive brand in basketball right now, and I’m excited to join Stephen [Curry] and Seth [Curry] and the team at UA in making our mark together.”

Under Armour confirmed the endorsement deal on social media on Tuesday morning.

The six-foot-three guard out of NC State averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field as a freshman.

Smith was selected by the Mavs with the 9th overall pick in June’s draft.