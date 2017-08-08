Father Backs Over Toddler In Pickup, Killing Her

EULESS (CBSDFW.COM) – A father called 911 after backing over his 17-month-old daughter in his pickup in the driveway of their home tonight.
He told the dispatcher he was driving the child to Baylor Grapevine Hospital while his wife performed CPR.
Euless officers were sent to Baylor Grapevine Hospital and to the possible accident location on Brook Forest Lane to investigate.
Upon arrival to the hospital, doctors told Euless officers the child had died.
Police are currently investigating the case as a tragic accident.