Father Backs Over Toddler In Pickup, Killing Her

August 8, 2017 10:25 PM
(credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EULESS (CBSDFW.COM) – A father called 911 after backing over his 17-month-old daughter in his pickup in the driveway of their home tonight.

He told the dispatcher he was driving the child to Baylor Grapevine Hospital while his wife performed CPR.

Euless officers were sent to Baylor Grapevine Hospital and to the possible accident location on Brook Forest Lane to investigate.

Upon arrival to the hospital, doctors told Euless officers the child had died.

Police are currently investigating the case as a tragic accident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch