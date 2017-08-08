CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Flowserve Dallas Cowboys Luncheon Benefiting The Courage House At Happy Hill Farm

August 8, 2017 4:37 AM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, CBS 11, Dallas Cowboys, Happy Hill Farm Academy, NFL, The Courage House
happy hills academy Flowserve Dallas Cowboys Luncheon Benefiting The Courage House At Happy Hill Farm

(credit: happyhillfarm.org)

Once again this year, 105.3 The Fan and CBS 11 are sponsors of the Flowserve Dallas Cowboys Luncheon benefiting The Courage House at Happy Hill Farm.

The luncheon is at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 30 at 11:30 a.m.

Happy Hill Farm was opened in 1975 with 20 students.  Over 40 years later, Happy Hill Farm has grown into a private, fully-­accredited, Christian  boarding and day school.  Underprivileged students on scholarship, international, and local day students, all with the motivation,  determination and ability to pursue higher education and success in life –  study within a college‐preparatory environment taught from a Christian worldview.

Happy Hill Farm does not receive any State or Federal funding.  The Dallas Cowboys built their Courage House at Happy Hill Farm as part of the Ed Block Courage House Network for Kids.  The facility provides care for at-­risk boys in the North Texas community.

ONLINE: Cowboys4kids.org

 

