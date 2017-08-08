Once again this year, 105.3 The Fan and CBS 11 are sponsors of the Flowserve Dallas Cowboys Luncheon benefiting The Courage House at Happy Hill Farm.
The luncheon is at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 30 at 11:30 a.m.
Happy Hill Farm was opened in 1975 with 20 students. Over 40 years later, Happy Hill Farm has grown into a private, fully-accredited, Christian boarding and day school. Underprivileged students on scholarship, international, and local day students, all with the motivation, determination and ability to pursue higher education and success in life – study within a college‐preparatory environment taught from a Christian worldview.
Happy Hill Farm does not receive any State or Federal funding. The Dallas Cowboys built their Courage House at Happy Hill Farm as part of the Ed Block Courage House Network for Kids. The facility provides care for at-risk boys in the North Texas community.
ONLINE: Cowboys4kids.org