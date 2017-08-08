Full Dallas North Tollway Closure In Plano This Weekend

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a major traffic alert for anyone traveling to or through Plano this weekend.
There will be a full closure of the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) from Friday evening until early Monday morning.
As part of the DNT Improvement Project through Plano the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) is closing all lanes, between Spring Creek Parkway and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, starting at 9 p.m. on Friday. But Tennyson Parkway over the DNT will remain open to traffic.
All lanes, entrance ramps and connectors to the DNT will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.