FWPD: 9-Month-Old Baby Found Dead In Closet

August 8, 2017 5:39 AM
FORT  WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 9-month-old baby was found dead inside a closet at a home in far northwest Fort Worth just after 10 p.m. on Monday, and police are calling the circumstances “suspicious.”

Officers found the baby at a home on Woodpecker Lane after responding to an “unconscious person” call. When they arrived, they found the body of the baby boy locked in a closet. Officers say the child had been there several hours.

Along with homicide detectives, the Fort Worth Police Crimes Against Children Unit was notified.

Police say the investigation is continuing. So far, there have been no arrests.

* This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

