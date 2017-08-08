Glen Campbell, ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ Singer Dead At 81

(CBSDFW.COM) – Glen Campbell, the voice behind several Top 40 hits including “By the Time I Get to Phoenix,” “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Wichita Lineman” died Tuesday. He was 81.

His family posted the following tribute to his web page.

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Glen is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell of Nashville, TN; their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page.

Fort Worth’s Bass Hall tweeted their own tribute to the singer who had graced their stage in the past.