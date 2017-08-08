Incredible Video: Constable Records Plane Crash On Texas Road

BULLARD, Texas (AP) — A Texas constable caught video as a plane swooped over his patrol car and crashed on an East Texas highway. The pilot and passenger both survived.

The video above shows a single-engine plane clear some trees, cross U.S. Highway 69, then crash near Bullard. This happened on July 26 about 100 miles southeast of Dallas.

The Cessna 150 had taken off from Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

Investigators say the pilot radioed air traffic control shortly after takeoff and said the plane was going down. The controller cleared him for landing, but the small plane hit the ground four seconds later.

Angelina County Constable Ray Anthony was driving home from work when his dash cam recorded video of the crash.

One of the men in the plane was treated for minor injuries, the other was taken to the hospital in serious condition but has been released.

