Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Creates A Better World For Veterans

August 8, 2017 5:55 PM
Filed Under: Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, Lee Brice

Starting in the year 2000, the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund was launched with the goal of supporting the brave men and women who serve America in the armed forces and pay a steep personal price for their dedication to our country.

After being certified as an independent not-for-profit organization in 2003, IFHF has gone on to raise more than $200 million for the families of veterans who have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country, as well as providing a growing variety of services for soldiers severely wounded in the line of duty.

NAPA AUTO PARTS is honored to support IFHF and their ongoing efforts to give American vets the best and most cutting edge treatment, with a strong emphasis on treating Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and psychological health (PH) conditions, a growing concern among returning veterans.  It led to the establishment of the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) in 2010, a facility on the Navy campus at Bethesda, Maryland. With a wide range of services including neurology, speech-language pathology, psychiatry, group therapy and even yoga, NiCoE focuses on patients to more effectively diagnose and treat their unique ailments.

In 2013, IFHF initiated a new campaign to make those services available to even more affected veterans by building Intrepid Spirit Centers at major military bases across America.  These facilities extend the care found at NICoE, focusing on diagnosis and treatment of TBI and PH conditions, through programs developed in Bethesda.

NAPA firmly believes there is no greater responsibility than to provide for the people who make such tremendous sacrifices for our country, and are proud to stand alongside IFHF to create even more services and facilities for those veterans and their families.

To purchase the NAPA Heroes Pack and Lee Brice’s new music, click here.

For more information on the fund and their programs, please see their website.

To support the Fallen Heroes Fund, click here.

