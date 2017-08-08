CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Ken Foote’s Summer Songs: Summer In The City

August 8, 2017 5:11 PM By Ken Foote
Filed Under: billboard, Foote Files, Summer in the City, summer songs, The Lovin' Spoonful

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Now you may be thinking “well, duh, Ken” by calling this a summer song but some 51 years after hitting the Billboard charts, it’s a good one!

The Lovin’ Spoonful was a folk/pop/rock band from New York City but not quite as much folk as say The Byrds were. “Summer In The City,” written by John Sebastian, Mark Sebastian, and Steve Boone, was released July 4, 1966 on the Kama Sutra record label. Produced by Erik Jacobsen, this song is a little different from some of their other songs being that it was more hard-charging than other ones they released. It hit #1 in August 1966 and stayed there for three consecutive weeks.

In between the sounds of car horns and jackhammers, the lyrics go like this:

“Hot town, summer in the city
Back of my neck getting dirty and gritty
Been down, isn’t it a pity
Doesn’t seem to be a shadow in the city
All around, people looking half dead
Walking on the sidewalk, hotter than a match head

But at night it’s a different world
Go out and find a girl
Come-on come-on and dance all night
Despite the heat it’ll be alright

And babe, don’t you know it’s a pity
That the days can’t be like the nights
In the summer, in the city
In the summer, in the city”

So here it is… from the summer of 1966… John Sebastian & The Lovin’ Spoonful!

