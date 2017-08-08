Ken Foote’s Summer Songs: Summer In The City

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Now you may be thinking “well, duh, Ken” by calling this a summer song but some 51 years after hitting the Billboard charts, it’s a good one!

The Lovin’ Spoonful was a folk/pop/rock band from New York City but not quite as much folk as say The Byrds were. “Summer In The City,” written by John Sebastian, Mark Sebastian, and Steve Boone, was released July 4, 1966 on the Kama Sutra record label. Produced by Erik Jacobsen, this song is a little different from some of their other songs being that it was more hard-charging than other ones they released. It hit #1 in August 1966 and stayed there for three consecutive weeks.

In between the sounds of car horns and jackhammers, the lyrics go like this:

“Hot town, summer in the city

Back of my neck getting dirty and gritty

Been down, isn’t it a pity

Doesn’t seem to be a shadow in the city

All around, people looking half dead

Walking on the sidewalk, hotter than a match head

But at night it’s a different world

Go out and find a girl

Come-on come-on and dance all night

Despite the heat it’ll be alright

And babe, don’t you know it’s a pity

That the days can’t be like the nights

In the summer, in the city

In the summer, in the city”

So here it is… from the summer of 1966… John Sebastian & The Lovin’ Spoonful!