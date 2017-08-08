Lancaster Man Arrested In Armed Road Rage Case

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lancaster Police arrested the person of interest Tuesday in an armed road rage case Monday.
Police said Joseph Sida, 49, of Lancaster, was arrested for deadly conduct.
He has been booked in the Tri-City Jail for the alleged road rage incident that happened on Interstate 35E.
Driver Victoria Best recorded the encounter on her cell phone.
Best told police the man in a silver 2016 Nissan Versa had been driving aggressively and erratically, so she pulled up along side of him to get a shot of him.
“At first I was shocked, then I started crying,” said Best. “It’s a scary feeling.”
Police tracked down Sida with the video Best provided.
She said she was headed to work at DART in Dallas when this happened.