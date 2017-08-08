CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Lancaster Man Arrested In Armed Road Rage Case

August 8, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: gun, Joseph Sida, Lancaster Police, Road Rage, Victoria Best
Joseph Sida

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  Lancaster Police arrested the person of interest Tuesday in an armed road rage case Monday.

Police said Joseph Sida, 49, of Lancaster, was arrested for deadly conduct.

He has been booked in the Tri-City Jail for the alleged road rage incident that happened on Interstate 35E.

screen shot 2017 08 07 at 6 00 53 pm Lancaster Man Arrested In Armed Road Rage Case

Driver pulls gun on driver in Lancaster (Victoria Best)

Driver Victoria Best recorded the encounter on her cell phone.

Best told police the man in a silver 2016 Nissan Versa had been driving aggressively and erratically, so she pulled up along side of him to get a shot of him.

“At first I was shocked, then I started crying,” said Best. “It’s a scary feeling.”

Police tracked down Sida with the video Best provided.

She said she was headed to work at DART in Dallas when this happened.

