Today Will Be Hot And Humid, With A Chance Of Storms

Yesterday: High: 94 Rain: Trace. Normal High: 97, Normal Low: 76*
- Drying out for a few days.
- Warming temperatures, with TONS of humidity.
- Watching NW flow for morning storms Friday.
- Another cool front stalls late this weekend into early next week. Storm chances return.
- 35” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms. High: Low 90s. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: ENE 5 mph.
Wednesday and Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. 20% chance of storms. High: Low to mid 90s.
Friday: Chance of morning storms, becoming partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Mid 90s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Mid to upper 90s.
Sunday and Monday: Mostly cloudy. Cool front stalls. Decent chance of scattered storms. Highs: 80s.