Torrential Rains Bring Widespread Flooding To Houston Area

HOUSTON (AP) – Torrential rains have brought more flooding to the Houston area as emergency officials urge motorists to stay home until the water recedes.

About 6 inches of rain have fallen across much of Harris County, including Houston, and more has swamped suburbs west of the city.

Authorities are warning motorists of more than a dozen areas of high water along highways. Fire officials say they’ve conducted about two-dozen water rescues Tuesday, mostly pulling drivers from their stranded cars.

Just interviewed this driver. DO NOT TRY THIS. Several other cars have gotten stranded in the high water. #KHOU11 #houwx #houtraffic pic.twitter.com/pH8RNYPwxY — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) August 8, 2017

Houston officials launched emergency operations early Tuesday following the heavy rain that began a day earlier. The National Weather Service has issued flash-flood warnings for the region.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect until 8 a.m. for parts of southeast Texas.

The same storm system brought widespread flooding to San Antonio and other areas Monday.

WATCH: Drivers navigate high water in SW Houston on W Bellfort near Stafford–> https://t.co/9hSJw2VJGI pic.twitter.com/Z25YjMkQDr — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) August 8, 2017

