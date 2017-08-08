Video Captures Foiled Robbery At Arlington Business

August 8, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Arlington, Camera Footage, robbery, Robbery caught on film

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – A camera inside an Arlington business captured an incredible ordeal between two armed robbers and two store employees.

Video shows the two men discussing something with the employees when one of them pulls out a handgun. The suspect then jumps over the counter and that’s when one of the employees attempts to take him down. Then, the other employee intervenes and they both attempt to hold down the suspect.

Meanwhile, the second suspect pulls out his weapon and points it at the employees who are grappling with the first suspect.

The suspects eventually got away.

Arlington Police tweeted out this video Tuesday morning asking for anyone with information on the suspects to contact Detective Houchin at 817-459-5301.

