Video Captures Foiled Robbery At Arlington Business

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW) – A camera inside an Arlington business captured an incredible ordeal between two armed robbers and two store employees.

Video shows the two men discussing something with the employees when one of them pulls out a handgun. The suspect then jumps over the counter and that’s when one of the employees attempts to take him down. Then, the other employee intervenes and they both attempt to hold down the suspect.

Meanwhile, the second suspect pulls out his weapon and points it at the employees who are grappling with the first suspect.

The suspects eventually got away.

Don’t mess with Texas business owners. 2 employees were able to fight off the suspects. We need to ID them. 📞 Det Houchin at 817-459-5301. pic.twitter.com/gAy3U8Idfz — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) August 8, 2017

Arlington Police tweeted out this video Tuesday morning asking for anyone with information on the suspects to contact Detective Houchin at 817-459-5301.