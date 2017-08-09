Armed Men Rob, Shoot Victim In Stonebriar Centre Parking Lot

August 9, 2017 9:32 PM
Stonebriar Centre (photo credit: Andrea Lucia, CBS11 News)

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was seriously injured by gunfire Tuesday night in the parking lot of Stonebriar Centre.

The victim walked up to a makeup artist inside Nordstrom’s and asked for help.

“He was very calm and collected. I think that’s why it took everyone by surprise,” described witness Kalesha Nixon. “He was like ‘I just got shot, call 911’, and then he just started bleeding on his lower leg and that’s when everyone started freaking out and called police.”

Nixon said the man told her two men robbed him then took off in a car driven by a woman. The makeup artist then helped him lie down while others called for an ambulance.

He was transported to Texas Health Plano Hospital.

Police have roped off the parking lot and confirmed they are looking for two or three suspects.

