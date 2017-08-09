Art Exhibit Expresses Dreams Of Refugee Children

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Offering a colorful break from the typical mall’s hustle and bustle, artwork from 40 refugee children in Dallas is on display at NorthPark Center.

Project: Start, a refugee resource center, is hosting the exhibit called “My American Dreams”. Each piece of art comes with a caption from the child about his, or her, dreams. Many talk about working as a doctor or a teacher.

Leonid Regheta is the director of Project: Start. He says, “Our goal is to show the world, to show our society, everybody that lives here in Dallas that we’re all the same.”

The art exhibition runs until August 23.

