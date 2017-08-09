CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Art Exhibit Expresses Dreams Of Refugee Children

By Stewart McKenzie | Senior Producer CBS11 August 9, 2017 4:29 PM
(photo credit: Stewart McKenzie, CBS11 Senior Producer)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Offering a colorful break from the typical mall’s hustle and bustle, artwork from 40 refugee children in Dallas is on display at NorthPark Center.

Project: Start, a refugee resource center, is hosting the exhibit called “My American Dreams”. Each piece of art comes with a caption from the child about his, or her, dreams. Many talk about working as a doctor or a teacher.

Leonid Regheta is the director of Project: Start. He says, “Our goal is to show the world, to show our society, everybody that lives here in Dallas that we’re all the same.”

The art exhibition runs until August 23.

Click here to learn more about Project: Start.

