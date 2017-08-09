Cowboys Give Punter Chris Jones 4-Year Extension

OXNARD (105.3 THE FAN) – The Dallas Cowboys extended punter Chris Jones’s contract for another four-years on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Jones’ contract now extends his term with the Cowboys through the 2021 season. The financial aspects of the deal were not disclosed. According to the Cowboys, Jones had one year remaining on his deal.
Jones had a career best during the 2016 season with a 45.9-yard punt average, including a 66-yard kick that gave the team a big advantage by going out of bounds at the Eagles’ 1-yard line in the regular-season finale.
Jones holds the all-time highest percentage of punts downed inside the 20-yard line (39.9 percent) in team history.