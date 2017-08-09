Dallas Stars Come Out Against Bathroom Privacy Bills

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Dallas Stars Come Out Against Bathroom Privacy Bills

August 9, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: bathroom bill, bathroom privacy bills, Dallas Stars, James Lites, Special session, Texas Legislature, Transgender

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Stars have come out publicly against the bathroom privacy bills in the Texas Legislature during the current special session.

While area businesses and business leaders have expressed opposition to the proposed laws requiring people to use bathrooms for the gender that corresponds to what’s on their birth certificates, the Stars are the first major sports franchise in Texas to do so.

The letter from Stars President and CEO James Lites says, “Dallas was warm and welcoming when we came to this great city 25 years ago and it remains so today.  The Dallas Stars stand strongly opposed to any legislation perceived to be discriminatory, including proposed bathroom legislation.  We welcome fans from all over the globe and our roster boasts players from half a dozen countries.  Dallas welcomes all and we welcome all.”

Here is the entire letter:

The Texas Senate had previously approved the measure, but the Texas House changed it to only apply for public schools.

That new version was then rejected by the Texas Senate, creating the current stalemate.

Abbott called lawmakers back for a special session, with the ‘bathroom bill’ being one of the issues on the agenda.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch