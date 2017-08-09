Garrett: Crawford Has Lateral Ankle Sprain

OXNARD (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys can breathe a sigh of relief as defensive end Tyrone Crawford escaped with just an ankle sprain, according to head coach Jason Garrett.
“It’s a lateral ankle sprain. We don’t anticipate him practicing in the next few days but (it) maybe not quite as serious as everyone initially reported,” Garrett said at his daily press conference on Wednesday.
Neither Garrett nor team officials said how long they believe he will be sidelined.
The Cowboys feared a serious injury had occurred to Crawford when he was carted off the practice field on Tuesday night.
In a video tweeted out by Fish, Crawford can be seen falling to the ground in pain after chasing down running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The defensive end was unable to get up and had to be carted off the field.