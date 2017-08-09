CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Garrett: Crawford Has Lateral Ankle Sprain

August 9, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, NFL, Tyrone Crawford
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 11: Defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford #98 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares himself before the start of the NFL game against the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Cowboys 30-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

OXNARD (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys can breathe a sigh of relief as defensive end Tyrone Crawford escaped with just an ankle sprain, according to head coach Jason Garrett.

“It’s a lateral ankle sprain. We don’t anticipate him practicing in the next few days but (it) maybe not quite as serious as everyone initially reported,” Garrett said at his daily press conference on Wednesday.

Neither Garrett nor team officials said how long they believe he will be sidelined.

The Cowboys feared a serious injury had occurred to Crawford when he was carted off the practice field on Tuesday night.

In a video tweeted out by Fish, Crawford can be seen falling to the ground in pain after chasing down running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The defensive end was unable to get up and had to be carted off the field.

