CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Gymnastics Center Owners Oppose Plans For Brewery Next Door

August 9, 2017 6:50 PM By Joel Thomas
Filed Under: Bedford, Brewery, Classic Gymnastics, gymnastics center, strip mall, Turning Point Beer

BEDFORD (CBS11) – As part of an effort for economic rejuvenation, Bedford is allowing a brewery to go into the corner of a strip mall that shares a parking lot with and sits next to a gymnastic center — and that doesn’t sit well with the gym owners.

“The additional traffic through here I think is a danger for the kids. And then you put alcohol in the mix I think it’s only a matter of time,” said Lisa Wingert, co-owner of Classic Gymnastics.

Wingert has taught gymnastics to kids of all ages at her Bedford location for 15 years. She says if she’d known there were plans for a brewery next door she might not have signed a lease to stay here for five more years.

“And when I signed that contract, which is also an increase in my rent, a brewery was not in that negotiation,” she said.

Wingert and the parents of students say they were given no notice the city would approve a variance allowing a brewery to sell beer for offsite and onsite consumption in that strip center which also contains a church.

“Right now there’s a lot of talk that everything is going to be OK,” said parent Tia Albertson. “It’s hard to imagine when you’re mixing the dynamics of a high traffic area already with more traffic. Throwing a little bit of alcohol in the mix as well?”

“We are also very concerned about that,” said Alex Knight, co-founder of Turning Point Beer.

Knight says he’s already working with the landlord to better regulate traffic in the parking lot and prevent cars from cutting across it to avoid a stop light.

“Not only if you’re serving alcohol or you have kids out there, no matter what. That’s not safe for anybody,” he said. “So, we are going to be trying to work with the landlord to get maybe some cones out here I think the lines need to be brightened up a little.”

Knight said he and his business partners searched locations for their venture in Bedford for two years and this is the only site that met their physical and financial needs.

“I really hope we can all be great neighbors,” Knight said. “We want to help them as much as they will allow us.”

Knight says he hopes to have the brew pub open by December.

Wingert says she’s filed a complaint with the state to try to block the liquor permit.

More from Joel Thomas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch