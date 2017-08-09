Mobile 911 Outage In Johnson County

CLEBURNE (CBSDFW.COM) – Johnson County, including the City of Cleburne is currently experiencing an outage with 911 services that includes text to 911.
The City of Cleburne says citizens can still dial 911, but calls will be received on a 10-digit telephone line that will not provide telephone number or location information.
Citizens are encouraged to provide a telephone number and address or location when dialing.
The issue is the result is a fiber line cut in Houston.
There is no estimated time when the outage will be fixed.