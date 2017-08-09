National Latino Officers Group Has Suggestions For New Dallas Police Chief

DALLAS (CBS11) – New Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall hasn’t started her job yet, but she’s already received a letter from some officers suggesting major changes to the department.

The National Latino Law Enforcement Organization sent a letter to incoming Chief Hall stating that morale among officers is at an all time low.

The police group offered a list of nine recommendations that would help morale, as well as recruitment and retaining officers.

Among the suggestions, allowing officers who live in Dallas the option to take patrol cars home and increase visibility.

“We are probably in a better state to be able to provide a take-home vehicle. You put a take home vehicle in a neighborhood that provides immediate crime stoppers there it’s immediate impact,” said NLLEO President George Aranda.

The group also wants the number chiefs and command level officers reduced

The wish list ranges from allowing officers to carry rifles to reimbursing the dry cleaning costs of their uniforms.