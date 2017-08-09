National Latino Officers Group Has Suggestions For New Dallas Police Chief

August 9, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Chief Renee Hall, dallas police, National Latino Law Enforcement Organization, police morale

DALLAS (CBS11) – New Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall hasn’t started her job yet, but she’s already received a letter from some officers suggesting major changes to the department.

The National Latino Law Enforcement Organization sent a letter to incoming Chief Hall stating that morale among officers is at an all time low.

The police group offered a list of nine recommendations that would help morale, as well as recruitment and retaining officers.

Among the suggestions, allowing officers who live in Dallas the option to take patrol cars home and increase visibility.

“We are probably in a better state to be able to provide a take-home vehicle. You put a take home vehicle in a neighborhood that provides immediate crime stoppers there it’s immediate impact,” said NLLEO President George Aranda.

The group also wants the number chiefs and command level officers reduced

The wish list ranges from allowing officers to carry rifles to reimbursing the dry cleaning costs of their uniforms.

screen shot 2017 08 09 at 5 32 07 pm National Latino Officers Group Has Suggestions For New Dallas Police Chief

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch