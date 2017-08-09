CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

North Korean Torture Victim: Blood Not Circulated; Your Hands Turn Black; You Feel Numb

August 9, 2017 6:31 PM By Jack Fink
Filed Under: Jack Fink, Kim Jung Un, Moon Choe, North Korea

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Moon Choe escaped North Korea 18 years ago when dictator Kim Jung Un’s father ran the country with an Iron Fist.

He was 19 at the time.

So now, when he watches the news and sees his homeland’s ruler launching missiles and threatening the United States, he’s not surprised.

Speaking through an interpreter, Choe said, “In my opinion, he’s acting crazy.”

After fleeing, he lived in China for more than 15 years, then in Thailand for ten months, before coming to Dallas.

He shared his story of how he was tortured and how he was able to break free.

After high school, Choe said he had to work in a coal mine, but that the government didn’t keep its promises. “I was supposed to get a wage, money, but the economy was so bad, they couldn’t pay me. I couldn’t support myself or my family. They were supposed to give us food, a ration, but they couldn’t do it. That’s why I went to the river to get my food.”

One day authorities chased Choe down and tortured him.

They tied him up for three days with his arms stretched behind his back.

“Your blood, it’s not circulated. Your hands turn to black, and you feel numb.”

He said when they threatened to throw him into prison, he knew he had to escape.

“I can not imagine what is happening in prison.”

Thus, Choe walked for two days from the southern part of the Pyung An province to Pyung Sung, where he boarded a train to Musan, a city along the northern border with China.

He then swam 15 meters across the Tuman River into China.

It’s something he said he wouldn’t be able to do today. “It’s really hard to swim like 20 years ago. Nowadays, there are guards that are shooting the people when they try to swim and escape North Korea.”

He last spoke with his family in June of 1999.

“Back then, I did not ever imagine that was going to be the last goodbye.”

Since Choe escaped, he said he doesn’t know if his family has been tortured. “I do have a wish… That my family remaining in North Korea, they can be freed of this terror.”

Aside from the news, Choe said the only thing he knows about North Korea is from a pastor who still frequently visits there.

While news accounts show North Korea’s soldiers marching and weaponry, the pastor recently told Choe that he has seen an increasing number of beggars on the streets.

Choe hopes to become a U.S. citizen next year. He is learning English and wants to become an engineer.

For now, he’s earning a living by driving for Uber.

Follow Jack on Twitter & Facebook: @cbs11jack

More from Jack Fink
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch