Officials In Guam Say It’s Safe From North Korea

Elected officials in Guam are reassuring constituents that the U.S. territory is safe following North Korea’s claim that it is examining its plan for “making an enveloping fire” around the strategically important Pacific island.
Governor Eddie Baza Calvo said Wednesday there is no threat to Guam or to the Mariana Islands to the north. He adds that he will continue discussions with Joint Region Marianas Commander Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield to discuss military and first-responder readiness, to ensure that Guam is “prepared for any eventuality.”
Guam Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo issued a statement saying Pentagon officials have assured her that the territory is protected.
Bordallo was critical of President Donald Trump’s vow Tuesday to answer North Korea “with fire and fury like the world has never seen” if Pyongyang continues to threaten the U.S. She urged Trump to work with the international community to de-escalate tensions.
