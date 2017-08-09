Perez Leads Rangers Over Mets 5-1 For 2-Game Split

NEW YORK (AP) – Martin Perez allowed three hits over eight innings, Joey Gallo hit his 32nd home run and the Texas Rangers beat the New York Mets 5-1 on Wednesday for a two-game split.
Texas took a 3-0 lead in the first against Rafael Montero (1-8) when the pitcher balked with Shin-Soo Choo taking a sizable and distracting lead off of third, and Gallo hit a two-run drive into the upper deck in right, his 11th home run since the All-Star break.
Elvis Andrus reached when he grounded into a forceout in the second, then advanced on three straights pitches when he stole second and third, and he slid home headfirst ahead of shortstop Amed Rosario’s throw on Nomar Mazara’s grounder.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)