Peter Stormare, Johan Glans And Keanu Reeves Discuss Pop TV’s ‘Swedish Dicks’

Swedish Dicks premieres tonight with back-to-back episodes on Pop TV starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Pop’s newest comedy stars Peter Stormare as Ingmar Andersson and Johan Glans as Axel Kruse, playing two Swedes living in Los Angeles who work together as private investigators. Swedish Dicks also features critically acclaimed actor Keanu Reeves playing the role of Tex Johnson.

“Peter brought the idea of perhaps participating in Swedish Dicks and he sent me some materials, the script, and we talked about the idea,” said Reeves. “I thought it was really funny and it was a chance to do some comedy and some drama – some heart and soul.”

The majority of the show focuses on the adventures of Stormare and Glans as they work the streets of LA trying to keep their P.I. business afloat. “I love the relationship to LA, it’s something I wanted to show,” said Stormare. “This [LA] is the town if you shoot comedy – you should shoot it here.”

Swedish Dicks premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Pop TV. Check your local listings for more information.