Rowlett Teenager Running For City Council

ROWLETT (KRLD) – The city of Rowlett is holding a special election soon, and an 18-year-old is throwing his hat in the ring.

“You can basically say I’ve been waiting for this since I was six years old,” says Blake Margolis.

Margolis is running for a Place 1 seat on Rowlett’s city council. His dream of working in city government began in 2006 when he was only in elementary school.

“I went to a town hall meeting, and stood up in front of the council to speak in regards to a future city park,” he says. “After that meeting, I just knew serving on the board and serving the people was what I wanted to do.”

Margolis says he’s gotten a lot of praise and support for his city council ambitions.

“I think people are really surprised and impressed to see a young person so involved in the community,” he says. “It’s a good thing. It’s important for kids my age to get involved in city government early.”

Still, Margolis expects that if elected, he may get the age card pulled on him.

“I don’t expect people to tell me I’m too young, but if they do that’s fine,” he says. “I’ll just go about my business and not take it personally.”

Margolis already runs the Rowlett/Sachse Scanner page on Facebook, which keeps people informed about emergency events. His goals as a councilman would include improving infrastructure in Rowlett, addressing the tax rate, and encouraging more commercial development.

Margolis is being homeschooled for his senior year of high school but plans to get his degree from UT Dallas.

“I think being homeschooled makes my time way more flexible,” he says. “And even with college, I’ll still be living in Rowlett so I’ll be able to serve.

“I think anyone my age wanting to get involved in city government should go for it. Start early and work your way up so you can help people quicker.”

