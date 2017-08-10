Crawford Grateful Ankle Injury Isn’t Serious

OXNARD (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys got quite the scare at practice on Tuesday when defensive end Tyrone Crawford appeared to suffer a serious injury to his right ankle.

The Cowboys found out on Wednesday that the injury wasn’t serious and they can now breathe a sigh of relief and so can Crawford.

“Anytime you go down with a little bit of sound coming through your ankle … after an Achilles (injury) … you’ll always think the worst. I thought the worst and thank God it wasn’t that bad,” Crawford told 105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett told media members on Wednesday that Crawford suffered a lateral ankle sprain.

When asked what his emotions were after he found out his injury wasn’t serious, Crawford said he couldn’t help but smile.

“As soon as we got the X-Ray results back, I knew it couldn’t be too bad … nothing was broken … Immediately put a smile on my face. I knew I could be back shortly, so I was pretty happy about that.

Neither coach Garrett nor team officials said how long they believe Crawford will be sidelined. The defensive end agreed with Fish that it’s difficult to say right now.

“I’m just going to listen to the trainers right now. I think Britt’s (Brown: Cowboys Trainer) got a better answer to that one than I do. We’ll get out there and get it working … and get me back on the field as soon as possible.”