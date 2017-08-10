Denton Police Seek Brazen Car Thief

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton police are on the look out for a brazen thief who stole a car out of a garage.

Police released a neighbors surveillance video showing the man walking up the drive way in the early morning hours, getting into the car and driving away.

Brian Cose with police says the homeowner admitted to leaving the keys in the car overnight.

“It’s pretty surprising to see the casual nature in which he approaches the vehicle and walk into the garage like that.”

The 2017 Chevy Cruze was located a short time later on a different street in the neighborhood.

The man is described as between the ages of 30-40 years old and around 6 feet tall.

Cose reminds everyone to keep your keys inside and always lock your car, even in your garage.