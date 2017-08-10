Frisco Police Investigating Home Invasion

FRISCO (CBSDFW) – Frisco Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred early Tuesday morning in the 7000 block of Amberdale Lane.
Authorities say officers were dispatched to a robbery in progress at the home in the Pearson Farms neighborhood at around 4:38 a.m.
Officials say a group of unknown suspects forced entry into the home and took items after assaulting and restraining the residents.
One of the residents suffered minor injuries.
Police say they the suspects fled the location by the time they arrived.
Detectives don’t believe the crime was random and that the residence was targeted by the suspects.
Anyone with information regarding this offense is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Frisco Police PIO’s are available via email at fpdpio@friscotexas.gov or by phone at 972-292-6133.