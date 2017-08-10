Highland Park ISD Asks Neighbors To Lend Teachers Their Driveways

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Highland Park ISD Asks Neighbors To Lend Teachers Their Driveways

By Brooke Rogers | CBS11 News August 10, 2017 6:04 PM
Filed Under: Annie Gimbel, Brooke Rogers, construction, driveway, HPISD, Money, Parking, Students, teachers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Construction at Highland Park’s middle school means no parking lot for faculty and staff this year.

Thus the district came up with a controversial solution that involves asking residents to let a teacher borrow their driveway for the entire school year.

And with less than three weeks to go until school starts, faculty and staff will be in need of parking spaces. Construction, including an underground parking garage and an addition to the school, will displace them for the school year.

“So our school principal sent out a note essentially asking, ‘Hey, are there any of you who are maybe gone during the day who might want to share your driveway?’ ” says Jon Dahlander, HPISD spokesperson.

The “Borrow A Driveway Campaign” asks residents to let a teacher use their driveway for free during school hours this year. Some are embracing the idea and are ready to sign up.

“The teachers certainly provide a wonderful service, and we need to help them any way we can,” says resident Greg Pillsbury. “I only wish i’d thought of it.”

“I think that’s fine, if people have it available,” says resident Becky Good.

But others wonder why, nearly two years after voters approved a hefty bond to pay for multiple construction projects, this is the best they could do.

“I just feel like perhaps they could have come up with a better plan for our poor teachers who need to park here for an entire year, and our neighborhoods are so crowded anyway,” says resident Wendy Boyer.

Many also wonder about the legal ramifications of lending a driveway to a teacher, which Dahlander says will be worked out on a case-by-case basis. He says he knows this will be a challenge, but with limited parking throughout the district, he says they’re doing the best with what they’ve got.

Ten people so far has signed up to let a teacher borrow their driveway. The district hopes they will eventually have 50 volunteers.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch