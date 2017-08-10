Humidity Is Back For The Weekend, Heat Advisory Possible

August 10, 2017 12:29 PM By Dan Brounoff
Yesterday: High: 94 – Rain: 0.00” Normal High: 97 Normal Low: 76*

  • Heating up  -> Saturday.
  • Possible heat advisories Fri. and Sat.
  • Chance of scatt. storms Saturday-Tuesday.
  • 25” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms (east of DFW) High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 102-104. Wind: South 5 mph.

Tonight: Fair skies, mild and muggy. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

Friday: Possible heat advisory. Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Morning storms north. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 104-108.

Saturday: Possible heat advisory. Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible late. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 103-108.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms. High: Mid 90s.

Monday -> Wednesday:  Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated storms. High: Mid 90s.

Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of scattered storms. High: Mid 90s

 

