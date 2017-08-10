Humidity Is Back For The Weekend, Heat Advisory Possible

Yesterday: High: 94 – Rain: 0.00” Normal High: 97 Normal Low: 76*
- Heating up -> Saturday.
- Possible heat advisories Fri. and Sat.
- Chance of scatt. storms Saturday-Tuesday.
- 25” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon storms (east of DFW) High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 102-104. Wind: South 5 mph.
Tonight: Fair skies, mild and muggy. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.
Friday: Possible heat advisory. Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Morning storms north. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 104-108.
Saturday: Possible heat advisory. Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible late. High: Mid 90s. Heat index: 103-108.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms. High: Mid 90s.
Monday -> Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated storms. High: Mid 90s.
Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of scattered storms. High: Mid 90s