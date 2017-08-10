It’s Tax Free Weekend for School Supplies In Texas

August 10, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Clothing, sales tax, sales tax holiday, school supplies, tax free, Tax Free Weekend 2017, Texas

Starting early Friday morning, at 12:01 a.m. to be exact, tax free weekend kicks off in Texas.

The Texas sales tax free weekend starts tomorrow and runs through Sunday meaning lots of school supplies and clothing are tax free.

Angie Freed is the general manager of the Galleria Dallas. She says clothes and backpacks that are gadget-friendly will probably fly off shelves this weekend.

The tax break applies only to items that are already under $100.

See what items you can buy this weekend that qualify, and for more information visit www.TexasTaxHoliday.org.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch