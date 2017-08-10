It’s Tax Free Weekend for School Supplies In Texas

Starting early Friday morning, at 12:01 a.m. to be exact, tax free weekend kicks off in Texas.
The Texas sales tax free weekend starts tomorrow and runs through Sunday meaning lots of school supplies and clothing are tax free.
Angie Freed is the general manager of the Galleria Dallas. She says clothes and backpacks that are gadget-friendly will probably fly off shelves this weekend.
The tax break applies only to items that are already under $100.
See what items you can buy this weekend that qualify, and for more information visit www.TexasTaxHoliday.org.