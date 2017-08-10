Krispy Kreme Marks Eclipse With Chocolate Glazed Donuts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Krispy Kreme is going dark ahead of the solar eclipse that is set to cast a shadow across part of the U.S. later this month.
The donut chain is giving its signature glazed treats a chocolate sheen for the first time ever in honor of the August 21 eclipse, where the moon will pass in front of the sun.
The North Carolina company said in a press release that the eclipse is “a rare occasion providing a total sensory experience for viewers across the continental U.S.” and its chocolate donuts will “have the same effect.”
The donuts are available beginning August 19.
