Sean Lee Leaves Practice As ‘Precaution’

OXNARD (105.3 The Fan) – Sean Lee talks openly about his injury history and talks proudly of being healthy enough in 2016 to represent the Dallas Cowboys in the Pro Bowl.

But Cowboys Nation still holds its collective breath when there is an issue — and there was on Thursday at training camp here in Oxnard.

“Sean just tweaked his hamstring,’’ Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told me after the linebacker made an early exit from the morning practice. “Nothing serious; we’re just being precautionary.’’

“Hamstring tightness’’ is the official word from the Cowboys, who play their Preseason Game 2 at the Rams on Saturday. Dallas is planning for some of its veterans to participate in that game, but Lee’s status is now on hold.

Fellow linebacker Jaylon Smith, working to get back on the field after his horrific knee injury 19 months ago in college, will “absolutely’’ make his debut in this preseason, coach Jason Garrett said, but I’m told it’s likely that Smith will join Lee on the sidelines for now.