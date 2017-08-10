CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Tarrant Co. DA To Seek Death Penalty In Strangulation Case

August 10, 2017 3:42 PM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday it will seek the death penalty in the case against Reginald Kimbro.

Reginald Kimbro

Kimbro is accused in the capital murder off Molly Matheson in Fort Worth.

 

(credit: Molly Matheson/Facebook)

The 22-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment behind a home in the 2600 block of Waits Avenue, about two blocks from the TCU campus on April 11.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said Matheson was strangled.

Her body was found in a bathroom by her mother.

Kimbro has been charged with capital murder in the death of Megan Getrum. Her body was found floating in Lake Ray Hubbard in April.

 

