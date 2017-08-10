Tasha’s KRLD To Do List August 10-13, 2017

Rod Stewart and Cindy Lauper are playing the Verizon Friday, August 11.

This Friday night’s Midnight Madness at the Inwood Theater is Office Space (8/11).

The Blondie and Garbage: Rage and Rapture Tour is Saturday night at Southside Ballroom (8/12).

Quilt Plano 2017 is Friday and Saturday at the Plano Event Center (8/11-12).

Infinicon is Friday through Sunday at Crowne Plaza Hotel (8/11-13). They’ll have a Costume contest, Cosplay tournament, Art Show, Hogwarts Common Room and celebrities like Felix Sillawho is an actor and stuntman. At 3’11” tall Silla began his career in show business as a circus performer and toured with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus following his arrival in the United States in 1955. In the early 1960s, he broke into acting and stunt work. One of Silla’s best-known roles in that of the short, hair-covered, gibberish-speaking Cousin Itt on the classic 1960s television series The Addams Family. He is also known for playing the robot Twiki in the science fiction series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. In addition to these roles, Silla was a regular performer on H.R. Pufnstuf, appeared as Lucifer on the original Battlestar Galactica, and played an Ewok in 1983’s Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

Kathy Coleman will also be there. She starred in the hit 1970s show ”Land of the Lost.”

Friends of the Dallas Public Library Book Sale is Friday through Sunday at the J. Erikk Jonsson Central Library (8/11-13).

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes is at The Majestic Theater Saturday night (8/12).

Restless Heart is playing Billy Bob’s Saturday night (8/12).

Sunday at Billy Bob’s, there will be the World’s Largest Karaoke Fest and Competition (8/13).

She was a member of the all-girl 70’s rock band The Runaways…she dated Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx in the early 80’s…then hired Sharon Osbourne to be her manager. The rest is hairband history. Lita Ford is playing Bronson Rock Saturday night (8/12).