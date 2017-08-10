Survey: Texas, U.S. Retail Gasoline Prices Up This Week

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the U.S. are higher this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide rose 2 cents to reach an average $2.17 per gallon. Gas prices nationally are up 3 cents for an average $2.36 per gallon this week.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.10 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas face the highest gasoline prices statewide at an average $2.23 per gallon. Texans filling up in Fort Worth save a few cents, paying $2.20 per gallon.

While North Texans may be paying more for gasoline than residents in other parts of the state, AAA Texas Representative Daniel Armbruster said there’s no comparison to other parts of the U.S. “Texans are enjoying some of the lowest gas prices in the country,” he said. “Drivers in Texas are paying an average of $30 to fill a 14-gallon tank, which is the average for a family-sized vehicle.”

AAA experts say an increase in domestic crude oil output makes it clear that the glut of crude will not easily disappear from the global market.

