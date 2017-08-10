U.S. Moves Up 9 Spots To 26th In FIFA Rankings

August 10, 2017 12:36 PM
ZURICH (AP) – The United States climbed nine spots to 26th in the FIFA rankings after winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The U.S. had dropped 12 places to 35th in the July rankings, one above the Americans’ low in July and August 2012. Much of that drop was attributable to a devaluation of points from last year’s Copa America.

Brazil regained the top spot Thursday after a one-month absence, replacing World Cup champion Germany.

Brazil hasn’t played since June, while Germany was last in action when beat Chile on July 2 in the Confederations Cup final. The rankings are based on results over a four-year period.

Argentina remained third. Switzerland rose to fourth — its highest position since the first rankings 24 years go — and Poland moved to fifth, its high.

