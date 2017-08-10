Water Main Break Slows Traffic Near Love Field

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A water main break at Lemmon and Lovers Lane on the east side of Love Field slowed traffic Thursday afternoon.
Lemmon is closed at the intersection with Lovers Lane.
Gallons of water washed across the intersection.
The water appeared to be shut off shortly after 5:00 pm.
The City of Dallas Water Department said it’s unclear why the 12-inch main ruptured.
The break did not impact airport operations.
It could take four or five hours to repair the water main.
There are no reports of injuries.