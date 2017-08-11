Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck sits high atop Reunion Tower, Dallas’ iconic 560-foot landmark with its distinctive glowing ball.
Diners enter the contemporary restaurant on the 50th floor and are greeted by floor-to-ceiling windows offering 360-degree views of the city from the dramatic, revolving dining room.
Served within a warmly sophisticated modern interior, the menu features Wolfgang’s creative, contemporary interpretations of Asian dishes, accompanied by an extensive wine list, Asian beers and sake by the bottle and glass.