Bedford Teen Was Killed; No Word From Police About A Suspect

BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office tells CBS11 that someone killed Bedford teenager Kaytlynn Cargill.

As for who or why the young teen was killed, Bedford police won’t release any information about the investigation or possible suspects.

The medical examiner’s office explains the cause of death, homicidal violence, means there may not be a single, obvious cause of death, like a gunshot wound. The fact that her body was found in a landfill didn’t help investigators.

Also, the medical examiner ruled out that Cargill was shot or that the teenager overdosed.

Cargill disappeared June 19 from her Bedford apartment complex. Her body was found in the landfill in Arlington two days later.

On June 23, the Bedford Police Department held a press conference to assure the community there was no immediate danger to others but didn’t call her death a “homicide” at the time.

The medical examiners office said it is finishing up Cargill’s autopsy report, which will have more information on her death. That is expected August 21.