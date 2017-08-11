CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Coalition Of States Files Brief In Ten Commandments Case

August 11, 2017 5:41 AM
Filed Under: 10 Commandments, Attorney General Ken Paxton, city hall, monument, Monuments, new mexico, Ten Commandments, U.S. Supreme Court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A coalition of nearly two dozen states led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is stepping into a dispute in northwestern New Mexico over a Ten Commandments monument.

Paxton and attorneys general from 22 states are supporting city leaders in Bloomfield, New Mexico, who are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their appeal of a lower court ruling requiring the removal of the display from the lawn outside City Hall.

The coalition filed its brief Thursday.

Paxton argues that governments shouldn’t be forced to censor religion’s role in history because some people are offended.

Attorneys representing Bloomfield filed a petition with the court in July to have the case heard. They say guidance from the Supreme Court is needed because various lower courts are using different standards to evaluate whether such monuments are permissible.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch