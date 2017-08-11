Currie Scores 29, Mercury Hold Off Wings 101-100 In OT

ARLINGTON (AP) — Monique Currie scored 29 points, Danielle Robinson made two free throws for a three-point lead with 41.1 seconds left in overtime and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 101-100 on Thursday night.

Dallas scored the first six points of overtime, but Currie’s 3-pointer from the corner put Phoenix ahead 99-98 with 58.9 seconds left. After Robinson’s makes, Allisha Gray hit two free throws with 31.9 seconds left to pull Dallas to 101-100.

Phoenix had a pass stolen by Karima Christmas-Kelly with 16 seconds left, but the Mercury deflected a pass at the other end and Dallas didn’t get off a final shot before the buzzer.

Fought hard and came down to the final second pic.twitter.com/8zsrUEfU4N — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) August 11, 2017

Robinson and Emma Cannon each added 17 points for Phoenix (14-12).

Glory Johnson had 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists for Dallas (13-15).

Johnson was fouled on a putback with 14.4 seconds left in regulation and she made the free throw to tie it at 90. Diana Taurasi’s contested 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.

