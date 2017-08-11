CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Dallas Conference Aims To Teach Girls About STEM Fields

August 11, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Adlena Jacobs, Dallas, Engineering, math, nasa, Science, STEM, Technology
A conference in Dallas teaches girls in school about fields of science, technology, engineering and math. (CBS 11)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new kind of learning aims to teach girls in school about the fields of science, technology, engineering and math outside of the classroom.

A conference in Dallas on Friday brought all the tools to train the next crop of scientists, engineers and mathematicians, while also helping to launch rockets – and dreams.

Adlena Jacobs teaches engineering to Mesquite high schoolers. Earlier this year, NASA picked her to help spread space education in her community. “I feel like I’m giving them my passion, my inspiration,” she said.

At Friday’s conference, Jacobs and IT manager Hilary Waters shared their knowledge with 28 girls from Dallas schools.

“It’s 2017, but we’re still the minority in STEM. There are only a few of us out there. We need more girls to be motivated,” said Jacobs.

Teams at the conference blended science and glue to make slime and even used iPads to practice coding.

“It’s good to learn in summer. Keep your mind going,” said 11-year-old Kazlyn Houston.

A high school robotics club brought out a pair of robots and showed the girls how to operate them. It’s knowledge that could help inspire their futures.

“Now I’m deciding whether I want to fly an airplane or be a robot builder,” said 7-year-old Alaura Douglas.

