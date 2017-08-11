‘My Husband Always Told Me You’re Going To Break Your Legs’; Woman Warns: Don’t Ride With Your Feet On The Dash

CBSDFW.COM (GEORGIA) – A woman who had both legs broken in an accident while riding with her feet on the dashboard is speaking out to warn others.

“All my life I had my legs crossed and my foot on the dash,” Audra Tatum told CBS News.

Tatum who is from Walker County, Georgia said that – prior to the accident – she would always ride in the front passenger seat of a car with her feet on the dash despite her husband’s warnings.

“My husband always told me, ‘You’re going to get in a wreck someday, and you’re going to break your legs,'” Tatum continued.

Tatum said she would always reply that she would “put my foot down in time.”

On August 2, 2015, Tatum and her husband were in a wreck and she was not able to avoid injury. While everyone else involved in the accident was able to walk away with cuts and bruises, Tatum sustained ankle, femur and arm.

Tatum told CBS News, “The airbag went off, throwing my foot up and breaking my nose… I was looking at the bottom of my foot facing up at me.”

“Basically my whole right side was broken, and it’s simply because of my ignorance,” Tatum said. “I’m not Superman. I couldn’t put my foot down in time.”

She says that two years after the accident, she still faces many obstacles but she is using the experience to warn others.

“I can’t do my career as an EMS. I can’t lift patients anymore,” she explained to CBS News. “I can’t stand more than 4 hours at a time. Once I’m at that 4-hour mark I’m in tears.”

“I keep telling everybody, you don’t want this life,” she said. “You don’t want the pain and agony every day.”

According to a Facebook post by the Chattanooga Fire Department, “Airbags deploy between 100 and 220 MPH. If you ride with your feet on the dash and you’re involved in an accident, the airbag may send your knees through your eye sockets.” That post has been shared more than 1,600 times.