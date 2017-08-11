Duncanville Police Make Arrest In Party Shooting

DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW) – Duncanville police say they have arrested a person in connection with a shooting that left one person dead at a house party on Sunday.
Officers arrested 17-year-old John Daniel Martinez Jr. of Dallas and booked him into Duncanville County Jail.
Duncanville officials didn’t say what Martinez is charged with. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.
Police responded to a house party in the 500 block of Golden Meadow Lane at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Officials say a person was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound but succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities haven’t identified the victim in the case.